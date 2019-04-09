Watch: Sunny Leone’s new video going viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posted a short clip of her dance video on the song ‘Sadi Gali’ on her social media platforms and left her millions of fan weak on the knee.

The actress, who has millions of followers on social media, can be seen grooving to the song from Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’.

She uploaded the video on her Twitter and Instagram profiles and captioned it: “You know!! Just because we wanted to end the night right with a little dance for you!”

The six-second video has reached over one lakh view on Instagram. This apart, around 63,000 Twitter users have watched the B-Town girl dancing on the song from ‘Tanu Weds Manu’.

