Watch! Summer User Trials of Nag Missile successfully conducted by Indian Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army has successfully carried out summer user trials of third Generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile NAG at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges.

The trials of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Missile were conducted between July 7-18, 2019. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the user evaluation teams and DRDO for the successful completion of the user trials.

NAG missile has been developed to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in all weather conditions with day and night capabilities and with a minimum range of 500 metres and maximum range of four kilometres. It is a third-generation fire and forget class missile and uses an imaging infrared seeker in lock-on-before-launch mode.

The missile is launched from the NAG missile carrier (NAMICA) which is capable of carrying up to six combat missiles. The robust imaging algorithm has made the missile hit the target at a four-kilometre distance even in severe summer desert conditions which are unique in its class.

As part of the NAG summer user trials, six missions were conducted under the extreme temperature conditions of the Pokhran Ranges. All the missiles have met the mission objectives including minimum range, maximum range, indirect attack as well as top attack modes and achieved a direct hit onto the target.

The trials were conducted by the user team from the Army as per the user-defined trial directive. The missile system has already cleared the winter user trials in Feb 2019. Government has already issued the Acceptance of Necessity for induction of NAG after user trials. All the ten missiles, which were fired during winter and summer trails, successfully hit the targets.

Completion of summer user trials will now pave the way for production and induction of the missile system into the Army. The trials were witnessed by senior officials of the Army and DRDO.