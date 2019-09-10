Watch! Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar throwing new MV rules to air

Cuttack: Even as the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act has stolen the sleep of the general public, some famous personalities seem to be least bothered by it.

Non-compliance with the new MV rules by popular figures will not only have a negative impact on the public, but also provoke them to break the rules. Popular Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar is the latest public figure who has been seen throwing the norms to the air.

As per reports, the Odia singer was spotted riding pillion on a bike (OD 33 P 3919) near Samrat Cinema Hall in Madhupatna along the National Highway 16 in Cuttack city at around 3.40 pm today.

The act of the singer was video recorded by a bus passenger. In the video clip, Sagar could be seen riding second pillion without wearing a helmet and the third pillion even sans helmet.

Although triple riding is illegal and will draw huge penalty according to the new MV act, the singer seems to be unfazed by the new rules.

