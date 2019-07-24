Watch! Naveen Jogging As Usual During Patkura Vote Counting

Bhubaneswar: Amid curiosity over the most-awaited Patkura Assembly results, BJD Supremo & Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was seeing jogging as usual in his residence (Naveen Niwas).

A short video of Patnaik taking up his routine physical exercise is now doing rounds on social media reflecting the cool attitude of the regional strap.

The video reportedly surfaced while the counting of votes was underway at the Kendrapara Autonomous College premises today.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday won the Patkura Assembly election with a margin of over 17, 920 votes. The ruling party’s candidate Sabitri Agrawalla, wife of former Minister Bed Prakash Agarwalla, bagged a total of 96,017 votes, while BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra came second with 78,097 votes and Congress’ Jayanta Mohanty bagged only 2104 votes.

Polling was held in 309 polling booths in the Assembly segments on July 20. Around 72.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the election.