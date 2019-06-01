Watch! Foreign hotties shake legs on Bollywood songs in Germany’s Hamburg

Bhubaneswar: While Hindi songs and dance moves continue to enthrall people across the world, a group of foreign nationals were recently spotted dancing their heart out on some popular Bollywood item numbers in Germany’s Hamburg.

The dance performance was part of a dance and music event organised during the Bi-Annual Sailing Event hosted by TKM Global recently, to mark the venture’s 25th year of operations in Hamburg. The managing director of the company, Amar Patnaik is from Odisha.

The group of young dancers replicated the dance performed by Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif in an item number from Agneepath (2012). The dancers were seen performing on the superhit item song and an enthusiastic audience grooving to the dance steps.

They also danced on another item number from Chennai Express performed by South Indian actress Priyamani. The sizzling dance moves and charming music were the attraction of the event.

Be it the 1950s or 2019, item songs have always been seen as the X-Factor of Hindi films. However, the hip-shakers have also found way to the foreign countries and sometimes pop up during some events.