Watch! Food packets air-dropped by Indian Navy in Puri

Puri: Naval helicopters were on Sunday launched for air-dropping food packets and relief material in and around Puri, which has been devasted by cyclone FANI.

This apart, ‘Community Kitchens’ has been set up to ensure supply of cooked food material constantly in affected areas, the officials said.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also directed all DMs to provide cooked foods to the people for 15 days.

Cyclone ‘FANI’, one of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, reportedly claimed seven lives in Odisha. On the other hand, the unofficial sources put the death toll at 40 in Odisha

