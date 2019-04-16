Watch! Dharmendra Pradhan picks up quarrel with on duty cops

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was on Tuesday caught on camera quarrelling with an on-duty police officer of the election flying squad in Sambalpur.

The purported video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media showed the union minister screaming and intimidating the official after the squad reached there to check a helicopter.

The flying squad approached the MCL helipad after Pradhan landed there and requested him to allow them to check the helicopter. However, Pradhan started screaming at them and demanded to show documents to carry out the check.

Although the officials explained to him that they had to conduct the check as per Election Commission’s guidelines, Pradhan continued to threaten them and screamed ‘shut up’.

The BJD took the issue to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and alleged that Pradhan was seen intimidating and obstructing an on-duty public servant.

“This matter was reported to CEO, but no concrete action seems to have been taken against Pradhan so far,” the BJD alleged.