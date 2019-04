Bhubaneswar: Exercise is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle and a workout video of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will surely motivate you to hit the gym right now.

In the video which was circulated on the social networking platform Facebook, the Odisha CM was seen practicing various types of exercise for a healthy body and mind as well.

“Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha,” Naveen said at the end of the video.