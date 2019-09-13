WATCH! Anushka Sharma Kissing Hubby’s Hand At DDCA Event

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood Diva Anushka Sharma have once again made it to the headline after a video of the cute couple went viral on social media.

The video, which has taken the social media by storm, shows a soft kiss planted on India skipper Virat Kohli’s hand by his actress wife Anushka Sharma.

The clip has been shared by various fan clubs on social media platforms.

<>

/>

The two were present at the event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was rechristened after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and a special stand dedicated to Kohli.