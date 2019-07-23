Watch! Ambulance being used to ferry workers to coal mines in Jharsuguda

By pragativadinewsservice
Jharsuguda: A video of an ambulance being used for ferrying workers to coal mines in Jharsugda district is now doing rounds on various social networking sites.

According to reports, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has provided an ambulance vehicle for emergency services in the mining area of Brajrajnagar and its adjoining areas.

The video showcase around 10 workers alighting from the emergency vehicle and heading for work into the mines.

If sources are to be believed,  due to lack of bus services to Lakhanpur the workers and staff are being ferried to the mines in the ambulance, which should be used for carrying patients to the hospital.

When asked, Manager of the Lakhanpur mines said that the vehicle was sent to bring an ill-taken staff. However, some other workers boarded the emergency vehicle to reach the workplace.

