Warning! Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 16 more districts including Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall alert for 16 more districts including capital city Bhubaneswar till 10.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Khurda Including Bhubaneswar, Puri, Anugul And Cuttack districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and moderate to intense rainfall likely to occur at a few places over these districts between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm today.” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.