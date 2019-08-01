Warning! Lightning, rainfall alert issued for 4 more districts

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
rainfall alert
11

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for four more districts of Odisha till 10.45 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri districts.

Related Posts

Cop lands in vigilance net for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Amit Dhala murder case: Jharsuguda police get Sonu…

Odisha-born IAS Guruprasad Mohapatra assumes charge as DPIIT…

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 7.45 pm and 10.45 pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.