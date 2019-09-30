Ward member hacked to death by miscreant in Angul

Angul: A ward member was hacked to death by a miscreant in full public view at Antulia village under Purunakote police limits in Angul district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Jagabandhu Behera and the accused person has been identified as Sadanand Gadanayak of the same village.

As per reports, Behera was returning home after some work last night when the accused, Gadanayak intercepted him at Antulia Chhak and attacked him with a sharp weapon resulting in his death on the spot.

On being informed, local police along with the scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe. The body was then seized and sent to the Angul DHH for post-mortem, sources added. Cops have detained the accused for interrogation.

While the actual reason behind the brutal murder is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that past rivalry over a long-standing land dispute between Behera and the accused might have led to the killing, said a police official.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased was BJP’s Satkoshia Mandal Harijan Morcha President and the incumbent ward member of Antulia panchayat Ward No.7.