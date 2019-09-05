War song Ghungroo: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor turn up the heat

Mumbai: The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action film War have released the first song from the movie, titled Ghungroo.

The song is a groovy, peppy romantic number featuring Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor. The song is a spin on classic song ‘Ghungroo toot gaye’.

Kumaar has written the lyrics for the song that has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices for the party number. Besides peppy beat, picturesque locations and acrobatic moves performed by Vaani Kapoor will win your heart.

Hrithik can be seen in a breezy floral shirt and the two look absolutely delightful on screen. The chemistry between Hrithik and Vaani is electrifying and sets the tone for a refreshing number that is bound to leave you swaying. Vaani can also be seen dancing solo in the second half of the song and burns the dance floor with her moves.

For unversed, Ghungroo is the first Hindi song ever to be shot at the luxurious Amalfi Coast.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Studios. It is slated to release on October 2, 2019.