War Box Office: Hrithik-Tiger starrer makes impressive opening on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War which was released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti yesterday is expected to have an opening of around Rs 35-40 crore.

The action-thriller has minted over Rs 23 crore in advance ticket sales.

Sidharth Anand’s directorial War, which opened to mixed reviews has been released over 4000 screens all over India. The movie is expected to rake in Rs 50 crore.

War is facing tough competition from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi, as well as the Hollywood release Joker.

The holiday release helped War make an impressive opening. Gandhi Jayanti holiday ensured more footfall at the theatres.

War also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. Hrithik has worked with Anand before in Bang Bang (2014), which earned around Rs 27.55 crore. Tiger Shroff’s previous actioner Baaghi 2 had raked in around Rs 25.10 crore on the first day.