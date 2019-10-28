Wanted criminal nabbed after police encounter in Ganjam

Ganjam: A youth, wanted in a firing case, was arrested by the police following an encounter at Pandiapathara village under Aska police limits in Ganjam district.

The criminal has been identified as Tingiri Dora.

According to sources, the incident occurred last night when a police party acting on a tip-off about the whereabouts of the accused youth conducted a raid in the area.

Spotting the cops, Tingri opened fire at them to which the police personnel retaliated. Two police personnel were injured during the exchange of fire.

Cops seized one motorcycle, one mouser, and two rounds of live bullets from Tingiri’s possession.

Tingri who sustained bullet injuries on his left leg is admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. His health condition is stated to be stable now, sources said.

Reportedly, Tingri was being hunted for allegedly firing at one Balram Sethi of Pandiapathara village earlier.