Wanted criminal nabbed after encounter in Sambalpur

UncategorizedCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
encounter in Sambalpur
26

Sambalpur: Sambalpur police on Friday arrested a wanted criminal, Amit Bihari, following an encounter near a temple under Khetrajpur police limits in the district.

According to police, Bihari had allegedly kidnapped a youth and demanded a ransom of Rs 60000 to release him. Following this, the family members of the youth lodged a complaint against Bihari.

Related Posts

Police foil loot bid in Jharsuguda, nab five criminals

Rourkela Police Nabs Youth From Bihar For Posting Ex-Gf’s…

Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur Flight Timings Rescheduled

Acting on the plaint, police managed to trace Bihari who opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police shot him on his leg and nabbed him. Cops seized a pistol and live ammunition from the accused person’s possession. Besides, the police also rescued the abducted youth in less than 12 hours of receiving the complaint.

“The kidnapped victim has been rescued. He is totally safe. But he was beaten up very severely by accused, so there are injury marks on his back. After some minor treatment, he will be discharged from hospital,” a police official said adding that more arrests will be made soon in the case.

As many as nine criminal cases are pending against accused Amit Bihari at various police stations in Sambalpur, the police further informed.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Police foil loot bid in Jharsuguda, nab five criminals

Rourkela Police Nabs Youth From Bihar For Posting Ex-Gf’s…

Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur Flight Timings Rescheduled

1 of 850