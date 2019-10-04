Wanted criminal nabbed after encounter in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Sambalpur police on Friday arrested a wanted criminal, Amit Bihari, following an encounter near a temple under Khetrajpur police limits in the district.

According to police, Bihari had allegedly kidnapped a youth and demanded a ransom of Rs 60000 to release him. Following this, the family members of the youth lodged a complaint against Bihari.

Acting on the plaint, police managed to trace Bihari who opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police shot him on his leg and nabbed him. Cops seized a pistol and live ammunition from the accused person’s possession. Besides, the police also rescued the abducted youth in less than 12 hours of receiving the complaint.

“The kidnapped victim has been rescued. He is totally safe. But he was beaten up very severely by accused, so there are injury marks on his back. After some minor treatment, he will be discharged from hospital,” a police official said adding that more arrests will be made soon in the case.

As many as nine criminal cases are pending against accused Amit Bihari at various police stations in Sambalpur, the police further informed.