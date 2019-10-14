Want to feel Kashmir in Odisha? Visit Daringibadi this winter

Bhubaneswar: Daringibadi in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, which houses immense natural beauty, diverse flora and fauna, is a renowned hill station in the state popularly known as “The Kashmir of Odisha”.

Daringbadi is a scenic hill station situated at a height of 3000 ft above the sea level in the highland area encompassed by dense forest cover with wild creatures. This beautiful hill station is located 50 km from Balliguda, 100 km from Phulbani and 251 km from the State capital Bhubaneswar. This place is of great breathtaking scenic beauty with beautiful valleys, coffee gardens and pine jungles.

Like Kashmir, this hill station experiences a snowfall like situation during winter where the dew freezes during winters. The mercury dips below 0 degrees in the early morning hours of winters, which leads to the dew collected on the grass to freeze.

Back in the days of the British rule, there was a British officer named Daring Saheb who was in charge of this place. Over the years, this place was named after him, which spelt Daring-Badi with Badi meaning village. More than 50% of the population here constitutes of tribal communities.

Weather is pleasant throughout the year but peak winter months bring chilly mornings. Summer is also a good time to visit Daringbadi. The temperature level of Daringbadi has often been recorded below 0 °C. It is also famous for its production of superior quality of organic turmeric which already got the G.I. tag as Kandhamal Haladi.

The other major attractions in Daringbadi includes:

Coffee and Black Pepper Plantation

The soil conservation and Forest department of Daringbadi maintain two Coffee & Black Pepper plantations in Daringbadi which are worth every penny to take a tour around. These locations also serve as an ideal picnic spot for the tourists to rejoice.

Waterfalls

The Putudi Waterfalls in the forests adjacent to Daringbadi is a picturesque location. The waterfall can be visited only when accompanied by a tourist guide. Since it lies inside the forest and difficult for tourists to reach it is one of the less explored and less toured locations in Daringbadi.

Belghar Sanctuary

The Belghar Sanctuary for animals is located at a distance of 50 km from Daringbadi. The sanctuary includes both cultivated and forest area. The dense forest area is a haven for many endangered animals and plants. The sanctuary houses a wooden bungalow which finds visitors from inside and outside the country. The Dogria Khond (also known as Nakate tribes) inhabits this place.

Kotagarh Sanctuary

Located in the Baliguda subdivision of Kandhamal district, Kotagarh Sanctuary is reputed for wild animals like tiger, elephant, reptiles, gaur, spotted deer, sambar, peafowl, red jungle fowl etc. It is a must-visit destination if you are an animal lover.