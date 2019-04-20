Want a PM who can attack Pakistan: Shiv Sena supremo

Aurangabad: Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray said his party went into an alliance with the BJP because he wanted a Prime Minister who can attack Pakistan.

Addressing a public rally in Aurangabad he slammed the Congress party on its stance on Article 370.

Thackeray said all laws in Kashmir should be on par with the rest of India.

The Shiv Sena supremo criticized former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar who is contesting on a CPI ticket from Begusarai in Bihar. He termed Kanhaiya Kumar as a separatist.

He also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar saying he is black at heart.