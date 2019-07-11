‘W’ opens new outlet at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: W, a premium fusion wear brand, which merges Indian and western sensibilities with an emphasis on distinctive design and styling, recently opened its new store at Bhubaneswar Airport.

With this launch, the brand has moved ahead in its expansion catering to the needs of the entire city. Spread across 215 square feet, the new store is located at the domestic airport – a popular retail destination in the city.

The store displays the latest and vibrant collection with a complete range of styles featuring an extensive mix of kurtas, fashion bottoms like palazzos, skirts, trousers, dupattas and accessories to match every occasion, mood and personality. W offers Indian contemporary wear and stays a step ahead of the fashion curve. In their spring summer ’19 collection, W offers different designs and silhouettes; providing a complete wardrobe solution for women. However, this season W goes sustainable yet fashionable with its latest ‘Yolo Dress’, catering to a class of consumers who prefer stylish yet sustainable products. The latest collection is inspired by sustainability that brings the bold and the beautiful to the forefront by challenging the old and elevates the new. The Yolo signifies, when you live only once, this is the dress to live by. The summery livaeco collection is a delight for shoppers. Customers can also check out work essentials by W and occasion wear by Wishful that gives a plethora of options to choose from.

The highlight of this store is the new retail store design adopted by W to display the new categories of merchandises differently. The most prominent feature is the usage of white as the principal colour that helps better focus on the colours of the merchandise. The new format highlights the brand better displaying all the styles of the season. There is an interesting window display to attract customers’ attention, as well as the key styles of the season, are highlighted at the centre of the store. The store showcases the merchandise through podiums of display fixtures, lighting fixtures and taller display units thus providing the customers delightful shopping experience.