Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Bhasa Samman Announced

Bhubaneswar: Fakir Mohan Sahitya Parishad, a leading literary organisation of Balasore, will be the recipient of “Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Bhasa Samman” for the year 2018.

The organisation will get a cash award of Rs 1 lakh along with a citation in a programme to be organised on Janauary 14, on the occasion of birth anniversary celebration of Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, father of Odia fiction.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced last year that an individual or institution would be honoured for tireless effort for the propagation and development of Odia language and literature.

The Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture had already initiated the process and after decision of experts and approval of Sri Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Odia Language, Literature and Culture the name of the recipient for the year 2018 has been announced by the Department.

“Usually, Odisha Sahitya Akadmy gives awards to people writing in various genres of Odia literature while for the first time the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture has instituted “Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Bhasa Samman”, said Manornajan Panigrahy, Principal Secretary of the Department.