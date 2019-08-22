VSSUT ragging: Minister Premanand Nayak orders probe

Bhubaneswar: Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premanand Nayak ordered a probe into the ragging incident in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Sambalpur district.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the minister said the registrar of the university has been asked to conduct a probe into ragging of junior students by seniors at the hostel of the VSSUT.

“Action will be taken after receiving the report of the investigation,” the Minister added.

According to sources, the ragging incident, which took place during the welcome ceremony for the freshers, came to fore after a video clip went viral on social media.

In the video, the senior students were seen torturing their juniors and forcing them to do pole dance with the latter posing as poles. Besides, the freshers were also made to dance in undergarments.

On the other hand, the vice-chancellor of the varsity, Dr Atal Chaudhuri assured that stringent action will be taken against those students involved in the ragging.