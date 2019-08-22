VSSUT ragging: 10 students debarred from exam for one yr, 52 penalised

Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) has debarred 10 students from appearing in the examination for one year in connection with the ragging incident.

Besides, the Disciplinary Committee has penalised 52 students involved in the ragging with a fine of Rs 2000 each. The action has been taken following the order of the vice-chancellor, Dr Atal Chaudhuri.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media and subsequently broadcasted by news channels, the varsity authorities convened a meeting of the disciplinary committee.

The wardens of the hostel identified 10 students from the video of the ragging incident and the accused students confessed to their fault, the varsity authority said in a statement.

The statement further said although the accused students did this just for fun, the committee did not take it lightly and endorse the fun as well.