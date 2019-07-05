Voting underway in Gujarat for two RS seats

Gandhinagar: Voting is on in Gujarat for the two Rajya Sabha seats on Friday. The seats fell vacant after Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha.

According to reports, polling began as scheduled at 9 am at a single polling booth with separate divisions for the two seats.

The reports said the Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and OBC Cell member from North Gujarat Jugalkishor Thakor, are likely to sail through on the basis of the strength of 100 MLAs.

The Congress took as many as 60 of its 71 legislators to a luxury resort in Palanpur in North Gujarat fearing horse trading and cross-voting, it is alleged.