Voting underway in Gujarat for two RS seats

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Voting underway
6

Gandhinagar: Voting is on in Gujarat for the two Rajya Sabha seats on Friday. The seats fell vacant after Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha.

According to reports, polling began as scheduled at 9 am at a single polling booth with separate divisions for the two seats.

Related Posts

‘Har Ghar Jal’ for all rural houses by 2024: Finance…

Voters re-elected Modi government for a ‘New…

Dawood Ibrahim’s location was never a secret: India

The reports said the Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and OBC Cell member from North Gujarat Jugalkishor Thakor, are likely to sail through on the basis of the strength of 100 MLAs.

The Congress took as many as 60 of its 71 legislators to a luxury resort in Palanpur in North Gujarat fearing horse trading and cross-voting, it is alleged.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.