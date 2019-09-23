Voting for assembly by-elections of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh & Hamirpur in UP underway

New Delhi: The by-poll for Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, Pala in Kerala and Bhadarghat in Tripura began at 7 AM today.

While the voting in these assembly constituencies is underway, it will end at 6 PM.

According to the office of the state chief electoral officer, the counting of votes will take place on September 27 and the results will be declared on the same day.

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines. The Model code of conduct is already in effect and is applicable to all candidates, political parties, the state government concerned and the Centre. The ECI has taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc.

Voting for the by-election in the Naxal-affected Dantewada Assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh is underway amid heightened security.

Nearly 18,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the Naxal-infested Assembly segment, which is part of the Bastar region, a senior police official here said.

Besides, drones will also keep a hawk-eye to track the movement of Naxals, especially in areas close to the polling booths and camps of security forces.