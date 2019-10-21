Voting begins for assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra

Chandigarh/Mumbai: Voting for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be tested in the elections.

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas there are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.

Congress, yet to recover from its failure in the Lok Sabha elections of April-May, is in shambles in both states – battling factionalism, the rebellion by leaders and defections. Its ally in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, is struggling. For Maharashtra’s 288 seats, the party is continuing its alliance with Shiv Sena, despite their rocky relationship over the last five years.

Campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana for the Assembly elections, 2019 concluded on Saturday. The Model Code of Conduct had come into force on September 21 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Assembly election dates.