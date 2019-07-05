Voters re-elected Modi government for a ‘New India’, says Sitharaman

New Delhi: Voters have re-elected Modi government with a high hope for a bright and stable ‘New India’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Presenting her first Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman heaped praises on Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. At the outset, she told the Parliament that the Modi government stood out as a performing government in its first term.

The Finance Minister said: “The recent election was charged with brimming hope and a desire for a bright and stable ‘New India’. Voter turnout was the highest; every section of voters came to stamp their approval for a performing government in the General Elections”.

Sitharaman pointed out that during the first term of the NDA government, between 2014 and 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided a “rejuvenated Centre-state dynamics, cooperative federalism, GST Council and set the ball rolling for a new India with strident commitment to fiscal consolidation”.

The Union Minister said :“The people of India validated two goals for the country’s future in General Elections – national security and economic growth”.