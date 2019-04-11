Voters defy Maoist threat in Dantewada, turn up in large number

Raipur: Voters turn up in large numbers in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh despite the killing of BJP MLA in IED blast by Maoist attack two days ago, reports said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bheema Mandvi was killed by the Naxals on Tuesday evening when his convoy was blasted off by IED.

Official reports said polling to 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states is being held in the first phase on Thursday.

The election to 543 Parliamentary constituencies is taking place in seven phases, starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

The BJP, meanwhile, has accused the Congress of scaling down security in Bastar while the police said the MLA neglected warning.

The attack came a day after Maoists circulated posters in various places in Bastar, asking people to boycott the polls and support banned Kashmiri militant group JKLF headed by Yasin Malik.

During the last week, Maoists had carried out three attacks in Bastar, killing nine security personnel and injuring as many.