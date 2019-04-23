Voter turnout till 5.30 pm stands at 61.31%

New Delhi: Voting has concluded in third phase with a voter turnout of 61.31 per cent till 5.30 pm, according to reports received from different states.

However, voters standing in queue outside polling booths would still be allowed to cast their votes.

The reports said a total of 117 seats across 13 states and two Union Territories went to polls on Tuesday. People cast their votes for all 26 seats in Gujarat and 20 seats in Kerala.

Voting was held for four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, two in Goa, and one each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura.

Tripura East constituency went to polls on Tuesday where it was deferred from the second phase (April 18) to the third phase as authorities feared law and order problem.

Some Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Gujarat and Goa also went to polls on Tuesday.