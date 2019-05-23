Vote counting for 146 Assembly constituencies begins

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Vote counting begins
Vote counting begins
21

Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes for 146 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha has commenced at 63 centres across the State today at 8 am.

Elaborate administrative arrangements have been made in all the counting centres. Three-Tier security has been also deployed in the 63 vote counting centres.

Related Posts

Counting begins for all 542 Lok Sabha seats

Congress MLA candidate from Aska shot by miscreants

Three-tier security for 63 counting centres across Odisha

Police personnel are frisking at the entry points with HHMD (Hand Held Metal Detector), DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) and other security gadgets as precautionary measures

Besides, control rooms with necessary VHF sets and other communication facilities have started functioning in the counting centres.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.