Vote counting for 146 Assembly constituencies begins

Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes for 146 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha has commenced at 63 centres across the State today at 8 am.

Elaborate administrative arrangements have been made in all the counting centres. Three-Tier security has been also deployed in the 63 vote counting centres.

Police personnel are frisking at the entry points with HHMD (Hand Held Metal Detector), DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) and other security gadgets as precautionary measures

Besides, control rooms with necessary VHF sets and other communication facilities have started functioning in the counting centres.