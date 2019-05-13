Voice call services to be restored in Fani-hit areas within 7 days

Bhubaneswar: Voice call services across the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha will be restored within seven days, informed a high-level delegation of Telecom & Electricity departments here today.

The delegation met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state secretariat here and discussed on the restoration works of telecommunications and electricity in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha.

The chief minister also appreciated the efforts of both the departments for working in coordination with the Odisha Government to restore telecom, electricity and banking services in the cyclone Fani-hit areas of the state.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on restoring these aforementioned services in the cyclone-affected areas of the state.

From the meeting, it was learnt that voice call services will be normal within a week and the 220 KV power line from Atri to Puri will be restored by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

In the meeting, it has been decided to keep up the coordination among the organisations till May 31 to restore the transmission and distribution lines. Similarly, the Telecom department has also expedited steps to restore banking services.

Present among other were Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Union Power Secretary, Development Commissioner, Telecom Department addition secretary, NTPC chairperson and Chief of PGCIL.