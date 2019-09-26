Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Here’s the complete list of winners

Mumbai: The Vogue Beauty Awards that concluded on Wednesday night was filled with glitter, glamour and facilitating the best of the beauty industry.

At the star-studded event, which was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the likes of Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar put their most fashionable foot forward on the red carpet.

In addition, several Bollywood celebrities also received awards.

Here’s the list of winners at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019:

Man of the Decade: Shahid Kapoor

Beauty Icon: Alia Bhatt

Man of the Year: Vicky Kaushal

Beauty of the Year: Kriti Sanon

Fresh Face – Female: Sara Ali Khan

Fresh Face – Male: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Fitspiration – Female: Malaika Arora

Beauty Legend: Sharmila Tagore

Beauty Warriors: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Sonali Bendre Behl

The panel of judges for the Vogue Beauty Awards included author Shweta Bachchan Nanda, along with celebrity hairstylist Avan Contractor, renowned makeup artist Mickey Contractor, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Sobhita Dhulipala, designer Masaba Gupta, among others.