Vodafone Idea And Kia Motors India Collaborate For UVO Connected Car Services

Vodafone Idea, India’s leading telecom service provider and Kia Motors, have signed a partnership for the India debut of UVO connected car system with the new Kia Seltos – a technologically advanced and refined mid-SUV equipped with a range of market and world-first features designed to make driving safer and less stressful.

The partnership between the companies will enable Kia Seltos to function with Advanced Connected Car Functionality. Vodafone Idea’s expertise in automotive IoT will additionally help Kia deploy a strong, connected solution in the Indian market through integration of eSIMS with Voice, 3G/4G data, SMS, Secured APN service and API integration. The solution empowers Kia to locate its cars, enable real-time exchange of data and power a whole range of telematics enabled connected car services to its customers.

Speaking about the partnership, Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Connected Cars, once an aspirational concept in the Indian market, has become a reality now. As industry and consumers adapt to this digital disruption, it gives Vodafone Idea Business Services an opportunity to introduce end-to-end IoT solutions to our automobile partners. Our global expertise and deep understanding of Indian consumers helped us to work closely with Kia Motors and make connected cars a reality for Kia Motors in India.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “We are excited to be associated with Vodafone Idea – India’s leading telecom service provider, to offer a seamless connectivity experience of our ultra-modern UVO connected system in the Seltos. Kia Motors India aims to enhance the in-cabin and driving experience of our customers and we are confident that this partnership will enable them to be able to fully experience the array of connected and interactive features provided by UVO connect seamlessly, anywhere and everywhere.”

The mid-SUV, Kia Seltos includes UVO connected car technology powered by Vodafone Idea and provides as many as 37 smart features under five separate sections – navigation, safety and security, vehicle management, remote control and convenience. The smart features offered in Kia Seltos under the specified sections include, AI voice command, stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, auto collision notification, SOS-emergency assistance, remote engine start and stop, remotely operated air purifier and in-car air quality monitor. It will also come equipped with safety alerts for geo fence, time fence, speed and valet.