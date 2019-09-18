VLW robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 2 lakh from a village level worker (VLW) near Laxmi Bazar in Daringbadi of Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the victim, a village level worker, was returning home after withdrawing the cash from a bank when two bike-borne miscreants waylaid him near Laxmi Bazar and snatched away the bag containing the cash.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.