VLW robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Kandhamal

By pragativadinewsservice
VLW robbed of Rs 2 lakh
Kandhamal: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 2 lakh from a village level worker (VLW) near Laxmi Bazar in Daringbadi of Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the victim, a village level worker, was returning home after withdrawing the cash from a bank when two bike-borne miscreants waylaid him near Laxmi Bazar and snatched away the bag containing the cash.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
