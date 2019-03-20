Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming biographical thriller to release on April 12

Mumbai: The first poster of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming biographical Bollywood thriller ‘The Tashkent Files’ has been dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

Releasing first look poster of the film on 19 March 2019, the makers announced the release date of the film on 12 April 2019.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look of the poster.

The Tashkent Files features a stellar cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Ankur Rathee and Prakash Belawadi.

The film is based on Mysterious death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent (formerly a part of USSR, now in Uzbekistan) in 1966.