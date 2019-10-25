Vitamin D Deficiency May Lead To Muscle Weakness

Bhubaneswar: Deficiency of vitamin D may lead to poor skeletal muscle function in adults aged 60 years and over.

According to a study published in the international journal Clinical Interventions in Ageing revealed maintaining skeletal muscle function throughout life is a crucial component of successful ageing, in promoting independence, mobility, quality of life and reducing falls and frailty.

While resistance exercise is known to preserve muscle function, there is growing evidence that adequate vitamin D status may also be protective.

The prevalence of muscle weakness was twice as high among older adults with vitamin D deficiency compared with vitamin D adequacy, the study said.

The researchers have opined that older adults partaking in regular moderate physical activity had a significantly lower likelihood of poor muscle strength and physical performance.