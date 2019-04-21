Visitors from China, Norway join 122nd Ekamra Walks

Bhubaneswar: Architects, researchers, charted accountants, doctors and HR professionals from India and abroad joined the 122nd Ekamra Walks.

They were delighted to know the unique temple building style and unique architectural patterns of the Kalingan temples as the signature structures started appearing on the horizons across Odisha and especially around the Temple City since 6th Century AD and flourished here and made a massive impact in the socio-religious aspects of the society.

Ekamra Walks is an initiative of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with the Department of Tourism and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to reinvent the way the locals and tourists reconnect with the Temple City on every Sunday.

Aditya Agarwal, an architect with Siddharth Das Studio, New Delhi, who joined the Ekamra Walks with his two colleagues Elise, also an architect from Norway and researcher and archivist Fengwen Lin from China, said, “The narratives describing the temple architecture and style was very interesting and the beautiful Odissi dance recital by the disciples of Guru Padma Shri Ileana Citaristi was very unique and inspiring. I found the heritage walk as a complete experience knowing the essence of the old culture and traditions of the Ekamra Kshetra, the ancient name for Bhubaneswar.”

Aditya, Elise and Fengwen are working on a research and design project here in Bhubaneswar and are likely to stay here some more days and explore more and more monuments for their architectural beauty and aesthetics so that they can study local patterns and ideas to inculcate those ideas into their creations in future.