Virgil van Dijk, Vivianne Miedema win PFA player of the year awards

London: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal have won the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year awards for 2018-19 on Sunday.

Netherlands defender beat Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane and Eden Hazard in the vote by his fellow players. Whereas, Arsenal forward beat Steph Houghton, Nikita Parris, Keira Walsh, Erin Cuthbert and Ji So-Yun.

Van Dijk succeeded Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah, who won for 2017-18, and is the first defender to take the award since Chelsea centre-back John Terry in 2005.

However, Manchester City forward Sterling was named the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year.

Van Dijk, who moved to Anfield in January 2018 from Southampton for £75m, has helped Liverpool record 17 clean sheets this season and becomes only the fifth defender to receive the award after Norman Hunter, Colin Todd, Gary Pallister, Paul McGrath and John Terry. Miedema, who helped Arsenal clinch their first Women’s Super League title since 2012 earlier on Sunday, follows Chelsea and England striker Fran Kirby.

