Virdhawal Khade is the fastest swimmer at 10th Asian Age Group Championships

Bengaluru: Virdhawal Khade established himself as the fastest swimmer at the 10 th Asian Age Group Championships as he clinched India’s seventh gold medal in the 50 metres freestyle open category for men held at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Virdhawal clocked a time of 22.59 seconds, he finished ahead of Khurshidjon Tursunov (22.96) of Uzbekistan and Iranian Gharehhassanloo Benyamin (23.23). “I am quite disappointed with my timing. I was fully tapered for this meet, I got off to a great start but somehow my timing with the technique was not put to the mark,” stated Khade after his race.