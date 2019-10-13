Virat Kohli scripts record with 30 wins in 50 Tests as captain

New Delhi: As India marked its second victory against the Proteas, Indian captain Virat Kohli added another record by winning 30th Test of his captainship in 50 matches.

Kohli now ranks 3rd on the list of captains with most wins till their 50th Test with 30 victories. Steve Waugh leads the list with a record 37 wins with Ricky Ponting following second with 35 victories in 50 Test matches.

Virat Kohli also became the 1st Indian Test captain to force South Africa to follow-on, after sitting on a hefty overnight lead of 326. Kohli, who didn’t have any ton to his name this year, has now become the Indian batsman with the most number of double tons to his name.

During the course of his innings, Kohli also went past Bradman to become the player with most 150+ scores as Test captain. While Bradman had achieved the feat eight times in his career, Kohli has now done it nine times so far.

Notably, it was also India’s 11th consecutive series win at home, which is another world record. India’s current streak started in February 2013 when they blanked the visiting Australians 4-0.