Virat Kohli amazed by Odia boy’s tattoos

Vishakhapatnam: International cricketers are not less than any celebrity. While some do unknowing things to impress the stars, some run for an autograph and selfie.

But a fan from Odisha’s Berhampur district gave surprise to the Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a press meet organised ahead of the first test against South Africa.

On Tuesday, like all, Pintu was also waiting at the meet to see a glimpse of Kohli. At the moment, Virat entered the meet, the Odia boy sought the permission of cricketer to unbutton his shirt.

As soon as Pintu opened his shirt, Virat was amazed after he saw nearly 15 tattoos of his on Pintu’s body.

Pintu had first made the tattoo of Indian cricketer in the year 2016. Later, he went on to make more tattoos on his body.

Among all the tattoos includes the cricketer’s jersey number, his photo, World cup trophy and Arjuna award.