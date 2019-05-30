Virat Kohli along with skippers of participating teams meet Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the opener

London: On the eve of the ICC World Cup 2019 opener, captains of all 10 participating teams including India skipper Virat Kohli met Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace.

The Queen along with Prince Harry hosted an annual garden party in the 1844 Room of the Palace to wish the teams good luck for the 46-day long mega sports event.

Before the first match, Virat Kohli (India captain), Eoin Morgan (England captain), Aaron Finch (Australia captain), Faf du Plessis (South Africa captain), Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan captain), Kane Williamson (New Zealand captain), Jason Holder (West Indies captain), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka captain), Masrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh captain), and Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan captain) met the Queen and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace in Central London on Wednesday.

India captain Virat Kohli along with the nine other skippers suited up to pose for a picture with the Queen.

The 2019 World Cup will be played in a different format. All the ten teams in the competition – India, England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh – will play against each other in the round-robin stage. The top four teams with qualify for the semi-finals.

England is hosting the tournament after 20 years and will take on South Africa in the tournament opener. India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 with playing all other countries in the Round Robin format.

The final of the World Cup is slated to be held on July 14 at the Lord’s.