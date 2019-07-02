Viral TikTok video: Malkangiri CDMO bans entry of mobile phones into hospital’s sensitive units

Malkangiri: In a recent development in the Malkangiri hospital’s viral TikTok video case, the Chief District Medical Officer today issued a directive prohibiting the entry and use of mobile phones in sensitive and critical care units of the Hospital.

Malkangiri CDMO Ajit Kumar Mohanty has imposed restrictions on carrying mobile phones into the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU), Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Operation Theatres (OTs) & Labour rooms of the DHH in order to prevent any kind of untoward incidents during treatment of patients.

When asked, Mohanty said the restriction of carrying mobile phones into sensitive and critical care units of the Hospital was already in place, but they were not strictly implemented.

On June 26, a series of TikTok videos showing four nurses frolicking and playing with a newborn inside the SNCU of the DHH had gone viral on social media.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das sought a report from the hospital officials to explain about the action against the four nurses.

Following the incident, the nurses were asked to go on compulsory leave for an indefinite period after show-cause notices were issued against them by the hospital authorities.