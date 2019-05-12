Violence mars polling in West Bengal

Kolkata: The sixth phase of polling of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal is marred by violence as several reports of violence are coming in from multiple areas.

Reports said BJP’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked in Gopalpur area in Midnapore where he visited following reports of electoral malpractices.

Earlier in the morning, BJP’s Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh was heckled allegedly by women Trinamool Congress supporters at a polling station in her constituency.

The BJP has, meanwhile, alleged rigging in at least 20 booths across eight parliamentary constituencies where voting is underway.

The TMC has alleged that central forces in Jhargram constituency forced people to vote for the BJP. Last night three BJP workers were attacked in two different incidents.

It is alleged that all the phases of elections in the state have been marred by violence and there were reports of electoral malpractices.

Voting is underway in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bankura, Bishnupur, Midnapore, Ghatal, Jhargram, Purulia, Tamluk and Contai.

All these eight seats were won by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in 2014 Lok Sabha election.