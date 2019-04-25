Violence-free polls: Security forces conduct flag march in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Ahead of the fourth phase Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, security forces conducted flag marches in Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency today to ensure violence-free elections.

The flag march covered most areas of the town. All security forces of various wings available in the district including BSF and State Police officials took part in the flag march.

The security forces along with senior officials walked through the roads to maintain law and order during the elections.

The flag march is a warning to the trouble-makers, history-sheeters and anti-social elements not to indulge in any unlawful activities during the polling.