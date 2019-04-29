Violence breaks out in Asansol in phase 4 polls

Asansol: Violence has broken out in Asansol following a scuffle between TMC workers and police officials at polling stations in Asansol in West Bengal.

The TMC workers allegedly vandalized the vehicle of Union minister and BJP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo, who was on his way to polling booth.

Reports said police resorted to lathi charge to contain the situation. The villagers were protesting over non deployment of central forces at booths.

Supriyo said: “I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared.”

Meanwhile, polling in eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal is underway in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday to decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray.

Officials said voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

The eight seats going to polls are Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

The parties that are in the election battle in West Bengal are the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.

Officials said 1,34,56,491 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of elections in the state.