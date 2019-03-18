Violence At Lanjhigarh Vedanta Refinery; Two Killed, 30 Injured

Kalahandi: Two villagers were killed and 30 others injured at Vedanta Alumina refinery in Lanjigarh town of Kalahandi district today after security personnel allegedly caned a group of protesters.

The deceased villager has been identified as Dani Patra (45), a native of Chhatrapur. The identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, scores of displaced residents from Rengalpali village were holding a protest in front of the factory demanding jobs when some agitators attempted to barge in.

However, personnel of Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) deployed at the unit resorted to lathi-charge to stop the agitators. The OISF forces unleashed brutality on people without prior provocation injuring over 30 protestors.

Though the injured were rushed to the hospital immediately, the two persons including a labourer succumbed to their fatal injuries.

Reportedly, the district authorities have clamped prohibitory order under Section-144 of CrPC in front of the refinery to avert possible show of violence by local residents.