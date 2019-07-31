Vinay, Sunil perform but Haryana Steelers go down fighting

Mumbai: The Haryana Steelers went down fighting against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai on Wednesday, 31 July 2019. The members of the Haryana team played their hearts out but lost the match 37-21. Sunil and Vinay, who scored 6 points each, tried their best to help Haryana stay in the contest.

Haryana Steelers’ Sunil set the ball rolling for the team with a tackle point in the first minute of the match. Raiders Selvamani K and Vinay supported the defense unit well and kept ticking the scoreboard for the Haryana Steelers. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers attained a two-point lead early on in the match and they managed to build on it throughout the first half of the game.

Sunil pulled off a fantastic tackle in the eleventh minute and ensured that Jaipur don’t runway with the match. Thereafter, Vikas Kale and Selvamani K backed up Sunil with spectacular tackles in the next few minutes which kept Haryana in the contest. The Steelers fought valiantly, but Jaipur managed to end the first half with a five-point lead.

Haryana Steelers’ Vinay pulled off some smart raid points at the start of the second half, however, the Panthers kept widening the gap. Sunil picked up a tackle point and Selvamani scored a raid point in the 23rd minute, but the Jaipur team kept edging forward.

The Haryana team’s star performer of the tournament Naveen carried out some brilliant raids in the last ten minutes of the match. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers held onto their lead and clinched their third win of the tournament.

The Haryana Steelers will surely look to bounce back when they take on Tamil Thalaivas in Patna on Sunday, 4 August 2019.

ABOUT HARYANA STEELERS

The Haryana Steelers are one of the newest chapters in the sporting revolution of kabaddi in India. Owned by JSW Sports, the country’s foremost sports firm that has mentored and supported India’s finest athletes in the past decade, the Steelers are rooted at the ancient birthplace of kabaddi and a hotbed of talent, Haryana. The franchise stands for resilience, strength and tenacity. And given their promoters’ stellar success across sports, the Steelers also aim to be athletes that shatter conventions and rewrite history.