Villagers thwart robbery bid, hand over three miscreants to police

Nayagarh: The residents of Narendrapur village under Ranapur police limits in Nayagarh district thwarted a robbery bid by nabbing three miscreants late last night and handing them over to the police.

The identities of the arrested accused persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the three miscreants were trying to break open the door of a house belonging to Abhimanyu Swain in the locality. Spotting the miscreants, Swain with the help of neighbours caught them.

The villagers then tied the trio with ropes and beat them black and blue. Later, the locals called the police and handed them.

The trio is in police custody and a case regarding has been registered in this regard. The cops are interrogating them about their robbery plan, sources added.