Villagers threaten to boycott polls in Mayurbhanj district

Mayurbhanj: Residents of Nandursahi in Kaptipada village of Mayurbhanj district have threatened to boycott the polls demanding electricity. Mayurbhanj will go to polls in the third phase on April 23.

The residents alleged that despite promises made by political leaders, the village never got electricity connection. “Decades have passed as we eagerly waited for electricity. The government recently distributed bulbs but what will we do with the bulbs in the absence of electricity,” said Sabita Patra, a resident.

The villagers also threatened not to allow any political leaders for campaigning.

On the other hand, officials of North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO) urged the villagers to exercise their franchise. “The work for electrification has already started in the village but it was slowed down due to the ongoing election process. We are hopeful of completing the work during the poll process. So we request them to cast their votes,’ said Tribhuban Das, a NESCO official.